TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
61°
clear sky
humidity: 66%
wind: 6mph NNW
H 63 • L 61

Investigation underway after counterfeit bill is used in Pocatello

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is alerting residents to a recent counterfeit $100 bill that passed through a local business.

The bill was used on July 14, the department said in a news release.

An original bill was “washed out,” the release says, and reprinted making it difficult to identify. Real U.S. currency can be authenticated using a bright light to expose the bill’s watermark.

Police are asking all local businesses to be cautious in handling transactions that involve large bills. Asnyone who receives suspected counterfeit currency should call the station at (208) 234-6100.

Suspects in this case have been identified, according to a release, and an investigation is ongoing.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: