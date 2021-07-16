Investigation underway after counterfeit bill is used in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is alerting residents to a recent counterfeit $100 bill that passed through a local business.

The bill was used on July 14, the department said in a news release.

An original bill was “washed out,” the release says, and reprinted making it difficult to identify. Real U.S. currency can be authenticated using a bright light to expose the bill’s watermark.

Police are asking all local businesses to be cautious in handling transactions that involve large bills. Asnyone who receives suspected counterfeit currency should call the station at (208) 234-6100.

Suspects in this case have been identified, according to a release, and an investigation is ongoing.