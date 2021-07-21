Massive furniture store plans to set up shop in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A popular chain of Utah furniture stores is coming to Idaho Falls in late 2022.

RC Willey plans to build a home furnishing store on 21 acres just east of Interstate 15 and south of Sunnyside Road. This location will become the second store in Idaho. The other store is in the Boise area.

“We opened a store in Boise 22 years ago and it has been very successful,” RC Willey CEO Scott Hymas said in a news release. “For many years, loyal customers from Idaho Falls have shopped our stores in Utah and asked us to move closer. We are thrilled we are coming to the area and this will become a destination store for customers up to 200 miles away in Idaho and western Wyoming.”

The new store will have approximately 115,000 square feet of showroom space with an additional 72,00 square foot warehouse. The showroom will have a single-story with large windows and skylights with 17-foot ceilings.

“The new store will be unlike anything people in the area have seen before,” RC Willey President Jeff Child said in the release. “We feel this will be one of the most beautiful home furnishing stores in America.”

When the store opens, RC Willey plans to employ around 150 people. The location will sell furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronics, and floor coverings.

RC Willey first opened a store in rural Syracuse, Utah, in 1932. In the 1990s, holding company Berkshire Hathaway and its CEO multi-billionaire Warren Buffett bought the business.

The company says it employs over 2,400 people, with stores in Utah, Idaho, Nevada and California. The closest stores to eastern Idaho are in the Salt Lake and Boise areas.

For more information about RC Willey click here.