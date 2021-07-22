Local nonprofit prepares for its annual Dash for Down Syndrome fundraiser

IDAHO FALLS — The annual Dash for Down Syndrome race and community celebration is back for its seventh year to honor children and adults with the genetic disorder.

Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect (EIDS) is a nonprofit that puts on the fundraiser, and this is its biggest event of the year. The money raised helps provide other programs at EIDS for children and adults with Down syndrome and their families all across eastern Idaho.

The event was held virtually last year because of COVID-19, but this year, the Dash for Down Syndrome will take place Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. at Snake River Landing.

“I think there’s extra excitement built around the in-person part because everyone’s excited to get back together again and celebrate,” Race Director Mary Murray told EastIdahoNews.com. “People with Down syndrome tend to be very friendly and exuberant and want to celebrate together, so there’s a lot of excitement to have that piece back in it.”

The event features a 10K, 3.21 mile and fun run/walk. People can register for one of the three-race options as an individual or sign up as part of a team.

Any 10K and 3.21-mile participants who register before Aug. 6 are guaranteed a race t-shirt. Swag bags are also guaranteed for the first 800 people who sign up.

A participant shows off her medals she received at the Dash for Down Syndrome fundraiser. | Courtesy Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect

Along with the race, there will be a free pancake breakfast, different booths with kid- and family-friendly activities and a medal ceremony. People are also invited to walk through the Angel Garden that honors people with Down syndrome who have passed away.

“We have pictures of them on big easels … We have some calm and quiet music that plays by it,” Murray explained. “It’s a place to go reflect and pay tribute to people with Down syndrome that have passed away and also to give their families a place to have that remembrance every year.”

The organization is planning on roughly 900 people showing up for the festivities. Murray encourages community members — even those who don’t know anyone with Down syndrome — to attend.

“It’s a positive and fun experience,” she said about the event. “It brings awareness to the fact that we need to include all people of all abilities in our community and celebrate them.”

To volunteer, have a picture included in the Angel Garden or if you need help registering, contact Murray at dashfordownsyndrome@gmail.com.

The deadline to register for the race is Aug. 27 at 11 a.m., but prices go up $5 per race on Aug. 1.

To sign up, see fees and other information, click here.

To learn more about EIDS, visit its website.



Participants walking at the Dash for Down Syndrome fundraiser. | Courtesy Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect

Participants at the Dash for Down Syndrome fundraiser. | Courtesy Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect