Local vendors gearing up for the second annual ‘East Idaho Fair Food’ tour

BLACKFOOT — One of the best things about a fair is the food. Sure, there are rides, and animals, and all manners of entertainment, but it’s the food that stands out.

Eastern Idaho residents will not have to wait for the fair to get their fill of fair food, and will be able to continue filling those cravings after the fair leaves town.

A collection of vendors, including Lemon Smashers and Mexican Crazy Corn, have announced the “East Idaho Fair Food Tour 2021.” Other vendors include Dinky Donuts, LaCasita (Mexican Food), Blackhawk BBQ, The Corn Dog Company and Teriyaki Express.

The East Idaho Fair Food Tour 2021 will make weekly stops, beginning next week at the “Blackfoot Classic Fly In” and ending Aug. 19.

East Idaho Fair Food Tour 2021 schedule

Wednesday, July 14 at the Blackfoot Airport — Blackfoot Classic Fly In airplane, car and bike show from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 15 at the Blackfoot Airport — Blackfoot Classic Fly In airplane, car and bike show from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22 at Hirning GMC in Pocatello from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 29 at Tadd Jenkins Ford Dodge Chrysler in Blackfoot from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 at Ammon Days from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12 at Hirning GMC in Pocatello from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19 at Sam’s Club in Idaho Falls from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information can be found on the tour’s Facebook page.