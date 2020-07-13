Local food trucks putting on first-ever East Idaho Fair Food Tour

IDAHO FALLS — Local vendors are bringing fair food to you.

You can enjoy a variety of different foods and drinks from food trucks every Thursday for the next six weeks starting July 16 in the first-ever East Idaho Fair Food Tour.

“We’re food trucks that have been doing this all summer long. We decided to group together (and) give that fair food flavor to everybody and make it possible that people can come out and have an enjoyable time,” said Richard Johnson, owner of the Mexican Crazy Corn food truck.

Local food vendors, including Reeds Dairy, Lemon Smashers, Dinky Donuts, La Casita Mexican Food, Blackhawk BBQ, Worlds Greatest Corn Dogs and Mexican Crazy Corn, will be participating.

Johnson said most of the vendors are typically at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

“We’re super excited,” said Ashley Williams, one of the owners of Lemon Smashers. “(We’re looking forward to) traveling to different cities because we haven’t done that a ton.”

Marcial Mejia, the owner of La Casita, said the food fair is a way for them to show their appreciation to the community.

“We’re doing this to please the people that always support us at the fair,” he said. “We hope people like what we’re trying to do.”

The food vendors said they would be taking several safety measures. They will be set up with their respective food trucks and spread out for social distancing and signs will mark every 6 feet for people to stand in line. Employees will also wear masks and gloves, and hand sanitizer will be available for the public.

Although COVID-19 has impacted the world and even east Idaho in a handful of different ways, Johnson said one thing remains the same.

“Everybody wants to have fun. Everybody still wants to have some sense of those family traditions of being together, going to the fair, seeing the things and having the food,” Johnson said. “If you didn’t have the food, the fairs wouldn’t happen.”

The following schedule, with locations to be announced later, is as follows:

July 16: Blackfoot, Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds – carnival area

Blackfoot, Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds – carnival area July 23: Idaho Falls area

Idaho Falls area July 30: Rigby area

Rigby area Aug. 6: Pocatello area

Pocatello area Aug. 13: Rexburg area

Rexburg area Aug. 20: TBD

All locations will start serving food at 11 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the East Idaho Fair Food Tour Facebook page.

RELATED | Check out the amazing fair food coming to the Eastern Idaho State Fair (2019)