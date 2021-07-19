New details contained in thousands of Daybell case documents just released by police

CHANDLER, Arizona — Over 2,500 pages of information — primarily emails — released from Arizona investigators share new details into the investigation of Chad and Lori Daybell.

The couple was indicted by a Fremont County grand jury in May on charges including first-degree murder for Tammy Daybell, Chad’s previous wife, and Lori’s two kids, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. The couple is also facing charges concerning the destruction, alteration and concealment of the children’s bodies.

In Arizona, Lori is facing a felony conspiracy to commit a murder charge in connection to the death of her husband, Charles Vallow. Lori’s now dead brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles in July 2019. Cox called the shooting self-defense, but investigators say evidence tells a different story.

Chad has pleaded not guilty to all his charges and is scheduled for a jury trial in November. Lori’s case is on pause after a judge committed her to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare as a mental health professional deemed her incompetent for trial.

Since the shooting and killing of Charles Vallow, Lori’s fourth husband, Arizona authorities sent and received thousands of emails as the investigation unfolded in multiple states. The Chandler Police Department released documents following records requests submitted by media organizations over the past 18 months.

Here are major details contained in the files obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.