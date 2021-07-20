Two men arrested in connection to Idaho Falls burglary

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Two men were arrested for felony burglary earlier this month after allegedly breaking into a building during the night.

Around 11 p.m. officers responded to a burglary in progress after the owner of the building called 911 and reported seeing two people enter the building.

Officers arrived and surrounded the building.

An Idaho Falls Police K9 officer was among the responding officers and prepared to deploy his K9 partner to search the building. Officers opened the door and immediately spotted a man, later identified as Patrick Long, standing inside the building. Long complied with directions from officers and was taken into custody without incident.

The K9 officer returned to the doorway of the building and announced that he would be sending his K9 partner into the building and advised anyone inside to respond to officers. The officer repeated the announcement and a second man, identified as Douglas Dallas, stood up from a hiding place behind a desk showing his hands. Dallas complied with directions from officers and was taken into custody at that time also without incident.

Patrick Long, a 50-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was found in possession of two sets of memorabilia Harley Davidson playing cards that had been taken from the belongings in the building, and 2.4 grams of methamphetamine. Long was arrested for felony burglary and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Douglas Dallas, a 33-year-old Rigby resident, was found in possession of bolt cutters and wire cutters which are commonly used in burglaries. Dallas was arrested for felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglarious instruments.

Both Long and Dallas were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.