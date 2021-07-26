Ouch! The East Idaho News team reads mean (and weird) comments

THE INTERNET — The comment sections on EastIdahoNews.com and our social media pages are interesting places.

You can share your opinions about news and different stories we are covering. You can read what other commenters think about issues. And you can find a lot of people who are passionate about their opinions. Many people tell us they visit our website for the comments (we’re even selling a shirt that says ‘I Come for the News, Stay for the Comments.’)

Around 20,000 comments are posted every week on East Idaho News stories and our Facebook and YouTube pages. We receive hundreds of emails, text messages, phone calls and even hand-written letters.

Many messages are tips that help us break stories. Others are kind words and nice compliments. Most are from people voicing their opinions about the news.

Then there are those comments that are, well, just weird and some that are brutally mean. Usually these are sent anonymously or posted from fake Facebook profiles.

One of the most popular segments on late-night TV is when Jimmy Kimmel has celebrities read mean tweets written about themselves. None of us at EastIdahoNews.com are comedians, but we decided to share some of the best comments we’ve received lately.

No matter how much you hate or love us, we couldn’t do our jobs without you and appreciate you visiting – and commenting.

Send news tips, comments, hate mail and more to news@eastidahonews.com or download our free app.