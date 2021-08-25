Docu-series examines case of Idaho father shot to death in Walgreens parking lot

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho murder case that made national headlines ten years ago will be featured in a national docu-series Sunday.

‘Sex & Murder’ on HLN will examine the death of Emmett Corrigan in an episode titled ‘Dirty Office Affair.’ Corrigan was shot and killed by Robert Dean Hall outside a Meridian Walgreens store in March 2011. Hall’s wife, Kandi, and Corrigan had been having an affair.

Corrigan’s wife, Ashlee, had just given birth to their fifth child when he was killed. Ashlee provided HLN with more than 10 hours of home video that sheds light on the couple’s family life.

“This chilling crime happens to the picture-perfect family with five little children,” Executive Producer Elizabeth Yuskaitis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s shocking how this married man with five little kids, one just weeks old, is at a late-night sex rendezvous with a married woman. Then suddenly passion and desire turn to a brutal crime scene in an instant.”

Hall was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2012 for murdering Corrigan. He can’t ask for parole until he’s served 17 1/2 years.

‘Sex & Murder’ premieres Sunday, Aug. 29, on HLN at 8 p.m. MT. Episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems.

Watch a preview of ‘Dirty Office Affair’ in the video player above.