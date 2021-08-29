Getting to Know Tracey Raber of Smith Woolf Anderson & Wilkinson

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: Tracey Raber, Office Manager of Smith Woolf Anderson & Wilkinson

2. What do you do in your position? I oversee everything from the accounting to managing our 12 Legal Assistants to managing our building.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born and raised in Idaho Falls on May 19.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I currently live in Rigby.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. My first job after college was at C&B Investments DBA Bonneville County Implement as the Regional Bookkeeper.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? The best business decision I have made is coming to work for Smith Woolf Anderson & Wilkinson. They are a great law firm and they have a good reputation in the community.

7. Tell us about your family. My husband and I have been married 22 years. We have 3 children. Our oldest is currently active duty in the Army. Our boy/girl twins recently graduated high school. Our daughter is heading to college this fall and our son is working full time. We have 3 dogs Harley, Piper, & Sunny.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ – “Don’t ever let someone tell you, you can’t do something. You got a dream, you got to protect it. People can’t do something themselves; they want to tell you can’t do it. You want something go get it. Period.” -Chris Gardner

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. At a previous job, I made the decision to come to work every day and give it everything I had. My goal was to be successful and improve the department.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? Enjoy life. Enjoy my family.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Believe in yourself. Keep working hard and don’t give up. You can only control you. Choose to best person you can be and your efforts will not go unnoticed.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? No regrets.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Jalisco’s.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I received a blue ribbon from the Jefferson County fair for my crocheted kitchen towels.

15. How do you like your potatoes? French fries with fry sauce.

