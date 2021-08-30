Lori Daybell still incompetent for trial, court hearing set for September

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell remains incompetent to stand trial in the murder case involving the deaths of three people.

District Judge Steven Boyce said during a hearing Monday that he received a letter from a doctor with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare requesting Daybell’s commitment be extended. Boyce committed Daybell on June 8 and was required by law to review the status of her case within 90 days of the initial commitment.

Until a progress report from the IDHW comes in, Boyce temporarily extended the commitment. Once that report comes back, Lori’s mental health status will be reviewed again.

Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder, among other crimes. The charges are in relation to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Another hearing on the matter is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Chad also had a hearing scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday but that hearing is closed to the public.

“A compelling interest is at stake in the need to preserve a fair trial,” Boyce wrote in court documents as to why the hearing is closed.