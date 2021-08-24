Man charged for allegedly exposing himself while pooping in parking lot

IDAHO FALLS — A man could face jail time after a family says he exposed himself while defecating in a parking lot.

The 53-year-old is charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure following the incident. A couple told Idaho Falls Police officers a man was relieving himself on Aug. 5 in a parking lot on West Broadway around 6:30 p.m. While defecating, the couple says the man exposed his genitals in view of their younger children.

The man admitted to exposing himself but blamed the behavior on alcohol, according to court documents. He was cited and ordered to appear in court for his arraignment on Thursday.

EastIdahoNews.com is not identifying the man as he is only charged with a misdemeanor.