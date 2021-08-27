Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup pulling horse trailer

SODA SPRINGS — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and horse trailer in Soda Springs on Friday.

The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. at 2nd South Street/U.S. Highway 30 and South Main Street, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Susan Brown, 65, of West Point, Utah, was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson. She was exiting the Maverik parking lot at 10 East 2nd South. As she turned to the west she side-swiped a 2006 GMC Sierra Pickup with a horse trailer that was westbound in the right lane.

Brown, who was wearing a helmet, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Eugene Hullinger, 67, and his passenger Margery Hullinger, 65, both of Manila, Utah were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.