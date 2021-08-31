Rewards offered for ‘suspects’ with warrants in connection to Sunday shooting

IDAHO FALLS — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for anyone who can lead investigators to a couple wanted in connection to Sunday’s shooting.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Marvin Charles Lee McDonald and 22-year-old Hailey Denise Terrisse each have warrants for three felony counts of aggravated battery. McDonald and Terrise were initially called “armed and dangerous persons of interest” in connection to the shooting on Moonstone Drive, but Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell says they are now “suspects.”

Bonneville County Crime Stoppers says they are offering $1,000 rewards for information that leads directly to the arrests of McDonald and Terrisse.

Since the search for McDonald and Terrisse began, investigators say information has led them to believe the couple has ties to places like Pocatello, Aberdeen, Twin Falls and Ogden, Utah.

The couple was initially believed to be driving a silver Jeep, but authorities located it in Idaho Falls.

Officials have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting. It is known the incident took place around noon in Bonneville County. Additionally, three adults were rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report Anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or through the P3tips App on your mobile device.