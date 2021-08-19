Wondering about your Idaho tax rebate? Track its status with a new online tool

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho taxpayers who qualify for the one-time tax rebate passed during the 2021 session of the Idaho Legislature can track their payment online to determine the status of the rebate, according to a press release.

The tool is available at any time of the day and is the fastest way to determine the status of the payment, according to the release. To use the tool, taxpayers will need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number or 2020 income tax return.

The rebates are sent to those who were residents of Idaho during 2019 and 2020 and filed income tax returns for those years, including those who filed grocery credit refund returns.

The Idaho State Tax Commission has issued the first wave of rebates through direct deposit, according to a release, and is now issuing rebate checks to the rest of the population in the order their 2020 tax returns were received.

About 70,000 rebates are going out on a weekly basis, according to the commission, and most qualifying residents who have already filed their 2019 and 2020 returns will receive their rebates by early October. Rebates will continue to be processed until Dec. 31 as other taxpayers file their returns and become eligible.

The tax commission expects to send nearly 800,000 rebates before the end of the year, totaling $220 million, the release said.

More information about the rebates can be found on the tax commission website or YouTube.

