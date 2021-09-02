2 additional bodies identified at funeral home; police need help with one other

POCATELLO — Two additional bodies found at Downard Funeral Home have been identified as police continue working to determine the identities of one other.

A male approximately early to mid-60s and female in her 70s to 80s were identified over the weekend with the help of family members, according to Pocatello Police.

Detectives say twelve decomposing bodies were found inside the funeral home Sept. 3 and so far, eleven have been identified. Authorities need help figuring out the identities of the remaining woman.

Officers are working to contact individuals who filed a report online or on the phone. So far, 163 reports have been filed online and 383 have been taken by phone.

Here is the description of the woman police need help to identify:

Adult female approximately 60s to 70s at the time of her passing. The female was bald and had a curly dark gray wig. She had pink acrylic or press-on fingernails and was wearing a long pink pajama shirt with a screen print of a bear holding a coffee cup, wearing pink bunny slippers that had “I’m a BEAR in the morning” printed on the front. She had a medical port on her chest that was purple. The female may have been in hospice care at the time of her passing. It is estimated that she had been at the facility for approximately two weeks before Sept. 3.

Family members, friends or hospice workers with information on the unidentified deceased woman are asked to call the Pocatello Police Department (208) 234-6121 or the Bannock County Coroner’s Office at (208) 236-7377.