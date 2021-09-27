UPDATE: Man arrested at Maverik was doing over 100 mph on I-15, say police

IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody after allegedly driving over 100 mph down Interstate 15 near Idaho Falls.

Around noon, a detective in an unmarked car spotted the driver on the interstate, Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said. The driver got off at the Sunnyside exit, and the detective turned on his red and blue lights, but the driver didn’t pull over until the Maverik gas station on Sunnyside and Yellowstone, according to Clements.

He stepped out of the car in an “aggressive manner,” she said, and the detective called for backup.

Idaho Falls Police, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police responded.

The man was taken into custody. When an EastIdahoNews.com reporter arrived at the Maverik, he heard the man screaming from the back of a police car.

The driver has been taken to the Bonneville County Jail, and charges are pending. His name has not yet been released, but local police say he is known to them.