Chairs bound for Eastern Idaho State Fair comedian spilled alongside highway

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are investigating after a box truck full of chairs rolled and spilled its load along the side of the road.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 north of Blackfoot. ISP says in a news release that the box truck was carrying the chairs for the Eastern Idaho State Fair’s Thursday night performance by Jeff Dunham.

The truck’s driver, a 19-year-old from Idaho Falls, received only minor injuries.

Traffic on US-91 continues to be slowed as crews work to clean up the crash.

A fair organizer tells EastIdahoNews.com they have been searching across east Idaho for chairs and have found enough for tonight’s event.

ISP continues to investigate the crash.