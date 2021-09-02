Chris Appelhans, the man behind the Netflix hit ‘Wish Dragon,’ answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m talking with Chris Appelhans, the writer and director of Sony Pictures Animation’s feature film ‘Wish Dragon’ that is currently on Netflix.

Chris was raised in Idaho Falls and has worked on ‘The Princess and the Frog,’ ‘The Fantastic Mr. Fox,’ ‘Monster House and ‘Coraline.’

These are the questions I asked Chris:

Tell us about ‘Wish Dragon.’

Did you know growing up in Idaho Falls that you wanted to work on movies?

What other movies have you worked on?

What skills do you have to learn for your jobs?

Are you working on any other projects now?

What memories do you have of living in Idaho Falls?

What advice do you have for me?

Watch my interview in the video player above!

If you have any ideas of people I should interview or just want to say hi, my email address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.