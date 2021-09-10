Cyclists riding across country to honor 9/11 responders arrive in New York

NEW YORK CITY — Ten cyclists who peddled from California to New York to honor 9/11 responders made it to their final destination on Thursday.

The group called Bay2Brooklyn2021 are current and retired firefighters as well as US military veterans. They stopped by Fire Station 1 in Idaho Falls last month during their journey to eat and rest.

“I couldn’t miss something like this,” said Dewey Ray from Arizona in an interview last month.

The group pedaled roughly 3,700 miles across the country. On Thursday, they rode their final stretch from Princeton to Brooklyn Bridge which was about 72 miles. The cyclists averaged around 100 miles a day so they could make it to New York in time for the 20 year anniversary of 9/11.

According to a YouTube video that Bay2Brooklyn2021 posted on Thursday, this was the 40th day of their journey.

“We’ve had an incredible trip. We’ve gotten over many things. Hills, rain, hurricanes, tornadoes. We’ve gotten through rocky roads, went over grass, mud, and everything and we couldn’t have gotten there without the people that have been supporting us on this ride,” said one of the riders.

Darrell Sales spoke with EastIdahoNews.com before their final bike ride and said their journey was “coming to a close” and it was “bittersweet.” Sales also had said they were all planning to visit Ground Zero.

“This ride was about honoring people who have sacrificed. The communities we have gone through – you’ve been awesome,” said Sales in a YouTube video.

The group left Aug. 1 from the San Francisco Bay Area. The cyclists traveled through places like Boise, Chicago and Pittsburg.



