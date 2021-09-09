Fire shuts down power to American Falls on Wednesday night

AMERICAN FALLS — A fire near American Falls High School caused a two-hour power outage Wednesday.

Just after 8 p.m., Power County dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding a fire near Ferry Hollow Road, according to a news release from Power County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Melissa Orchard.

The fire was caused by a large branch falling on power lines, the sheriff’s office believes, which then blew a transformer leading to a loss of power for all of American Falls and parts of Rockland.

With assistance from the Power County Sheriff’s Office, American Falls Police Department and Idaho State Police, American Falls and Rockland Fire Departments were able to contain and extinguish the blaze before 9:30 p.m. The only loss was the field itself, according to the release, there was no reported damage to structures or property.

Idaho Power was able to restore power to the area in approximately two hours.