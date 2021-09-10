Fish salvage order issued for Franklin County reservoir

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for Johnson Reservoir near Preston in Franklin County, effective Sept. 8 through Oct. 31.

During the salvage order timeline at Johnson Reservoir:

Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electric current.

All size, bag, and possession limits are suspended.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

Johnson Reservoir will become extremely low over the next several weeks as irrigation demands continue to be met. The fish at this reservoir will not survive when water levels become unsuitable. Orders of salvage are therefore warranted to maximize public use of these fish.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region office in Pocatello at (208) 232-4703.