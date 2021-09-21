Former Idaho Falls city councilman pleads not guilty to failed murder attempt at city building

IDAHO FALLS — The former Idaho Falls city councilman whose gun failed when he allegedly tried to kill a city employee appeared for his arraignment Tuesday morning.

Gary Bruce Rose, 64, pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated assault with the intent to commit a serious felony, namely murder, and felony aggravated battery. Rosed appeared dressed in a suit and tie for the arraignment held virtually with District Judge Dane Watkins Jr.

A jury trial is scheduled for March 7 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Idaho Falls Police reports show on Aug. 11, Rose walked into the Idaho Falls City Annex Building on Constitution Way. Once inside the building, he pointed a gun at the city employee, who was a relative of his. Rose pulled the trigger twice, but the gun did not fire, according to police reports.

After the gun failed to go off, a scuffle between Rose and the relative followed. During the “wrestling match,” Rose allegedly hit the relative on the head with the gun, causing minor injuries. The relative and other city employees restrained Rose until the Idaho Falls Police got to the City Annex.

Officers took Rose into custody and, according to court documents, Rose said he intended to kill the relative with the gun and admitted to using the weapon to strike him on the head. The motive behind the failed shooting was not included in court documents.

Since his arrest, Rose posted a $100,000 bond and was released.

If convicted of both charges, Rose could go to prison for up to 30 years.

Rose was elected to the Idaho Falls City Council in 2000. He resigned in September 2002 to work as Ammon’s City administrator. He left that position more than a decade ago.