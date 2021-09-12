Local insurance company raises $7,500 for Make-A-Wish Idaho

The following is a news release from Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance.

POCATELLO – Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho raised $7,500 during its 10th annual Make-A-Wish® Summer Charitable Golf Tournament.

Farm Bureau Insurance’s Executive Vice President and CEO, Todd Argall, presented the donation during a ceremony at its Pocatello headquarters on Friday, September 10, to Make-A-Wish’s Regional Director, Julie Thomas.

“We are proud to sponsor this event,” Argall said. “We’re proud to help Make-A-Wish Idaho grant life-changing wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. We look forward to the next 10 years of Farm Bureau Insurance’s Make-A-Wish Summer Charitable Golf Tournament.”

“We’re grateful to Farm Bureau Insurance for helping us bring some hope back into a child’s life through the power of a wish,” said Thomas. “Donations like this allow Make-A-Wish Idaho to give children with critical illnesses a piece of their childhood back.”

One hundred and twenty golfers making up 30 teams participated in the tournament held at Nevada’s Jackpot Golf Club on Saturday, July 31. Donations were raised through the sale of raffle tickets and mulligans.

Bridget Dahmer, Human Resources Manager at Farm Bureau Insurance, says the Summer Charitable Golf Tournament has raised over $32,000 for Make-A-Wish Idaho since 2009.

“Plans are already underway for next year’s tournament,” Dahmer added.