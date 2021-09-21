Madison County identifies man connected to shooting and stabbing incident

UPDATE

The suspect taken into custody outside of Rigby has been identified as Pierre Lake of Jefferson County, according to a Madison County news release posted to Facebook.

Madison County officials say the shooting and stabbing incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (208) 372-5000.

ORIGINAL STORY

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man is in custody and deputies are on the scene of a Jefferson County home in relation to a crime that occurred in Madison County.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com the man in custody is tied to a home invasion that happened early Monday morning at the Boathouse Trailer Court North near 12th West in Madison County. Ralph Brian was shot and his wife, Karen, are still being treated at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department are on the scene. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood was also at the home.

The man’s name has not been released and additional information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as we learn more.