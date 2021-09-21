Couple remains hospitalized as investigation into home invasion continues

REXBURG — A man shot during a home invasion near Rexburg remains in critical condition Tuesday while his wife is recovering in the hospital.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center confirms Ralph Brian is in critical condition while his wife Karen Brian is in fair condition. The Brians were rushed to EIRMC after Madison County Sheriff deputies found the wounded couple shortly after 5 a.m. at their home Monday.

Ralph and Karen Brian | GoFundMe page

Sheriff’s Office investigators remain tight-lipped about what happened but confirm there was a report of gunshots and two people were injured at a mobile home off North 12th West in Madison County.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, Rexburg Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department were on scene most of Monday as yellow crime tape blocked off a portion of the trailer court. Yellow placards marked several items of interest, including a blood trail that went from home to home.

Finger printing dust on the windows of a Madison County mobile home invasion after investigators left. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

When asked if the community is in any danger or if the incident was isolated, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne responded that he did not have any new information.

Officials have said they do not have a suspect and an earlier lead on a white pickup seen in the area ended up being one of the Brians’ neighbors. The driver spoke with deputies and is no longer wanted for information.

Friends and family of the Brians were shocked that they were attacked. Multiple people who donated to a GoFundMe page say they were a nice couple who cared for others. Similar messages were shared across Facebook pages.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

“They are just the most caring, sweetest people you could ever meet,” the couple’s niece Brandy Puetz told EastIdahoNews.com on Monday. “How this happened, I had no idea because it’s just rotten.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page raised over $17,000.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 372-5001.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com