Man arrested after allegedly threatening woman who questioned his manhood

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man reportedly broke into a woman’s apartment wielding a gun after she questioned his manhood.

Nikolaus Garcia, 23, is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony burglary after the June 23 incident was investigated by the Idaho Falls Police Department. An affidavit of probable cause shows the altercation started at a local bar where the victim said she did not like Garcia, he acted like a child and that he threatened women to make his genitals feel larger.

The victim told police Garcia appeared drunk and/or high that night at the bar.

Police reports show after the victim insulted him, Garcia allegedly threw $60 at her, denied hitting any women and allegedly threatened to slit her throat.

The victim went home and sometime later, Garcia reportedly kicked in the door. An allegedly intoxicated Garcia waved a black handgun around, saying he was going to kill her. Another man at the house reportedly got Garcia to leave without injuring anyone and someone called 911, according to court documents.

As officers investigated the crime, they got a call from Garcia on July 1. In the call, Garcia agreed to meet with officers at the police station, but after repeatedly changing the time and date or not showing up at all, officers believed he was trying to avoid them.

Police finally got to talk to Garcia after he was arrested on July 16 for allegedly hitting a man outside another Idaho Falls bar. Garcia reportedly took off after that incident before coming back hours later with a gun and began yelling at the bar staff. That is when he was arrested.

Police reports show Garcia was found with a handgun, a large amount of cash, 45.5 Xanax pills, drug paraphernalia and items consistently used by drug dealers.

Once in jail, Garcia claimed whatever happened with the June victim never happened, according to police reports. Garcia did say he got into an argument with the victim at the bar and he just called her fat.

As the investigation continued, Garcia bailed out of jail. Prosecutors charged Garcia on Aug. 24 and he was arrested again Friday. A preliminary hearing for Garcia is scheduled for Sept 24. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Although Garcia is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.