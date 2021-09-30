Mrs. Powell’s Bakery owner Amy Romriell answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Amy Romriell is the owner of Mrs. Powell’s Bakery in Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg. She and her staff work hard to serve delicious treats every day.

Here are the questions I asked Amy:

Why do you like making cinnamon rolls?

Have you always liked baking?

When you were a kid did you ever think about owning your own business?

How many cinnamon rolls do you make every day?

How does it feel knowing that hundreds of people come to the place that you own?

Do you ever have your kids come in and help you?

What advice do you have for me?

After our interview, Amy gave me some tips on how to frost cinnamon rolls. Watch our video above!

Visit Mrs. Powell’s Bakery Facebook page here.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.