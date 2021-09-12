Orthopedic surgeons open brand-new clinic in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from Liljenquist & Redd Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine.

IDAHO FALLS – Doctors Joseph Liljenquist and Brigham Redd have completed construction on a new Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine office at 2210 Coronado Street in Idaho Falls.

Liljenquist & Redd Orthopedic Surgery offers non-surgical and surgical approaches to orthopedic concerns, allowing patients the opportunity to benefit from a more comprehensive, individualized care plan.

Liljenquist & Redd Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine primarily focuses on treatment for ailing shoulders, hips, knees, ankles, elbow, wrist, hands — whatever body part you use to move. The goal of the clinic is to ensure patients are feeling and moving their best so they can get back to enjoying the activities they love.

“We are excited to announce the completion of the building and the opportunities it provides to better serve our community,” says Practice Manager Alexis Bergeson. “This facility provides us with the ability to better accommodate our patient’s needs and allow for practice growth. One great feature of this location is the casting rooms. We treat an array of surgical and non-surgical fractures which require specific splinting and casts. By expanding these rooms, we are better equipped to serve the needs these injuries require.”

The new clinic at 2210 Coronado Street in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy image

Dr. Joseph Liljenquist trained at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and the Medical College of Ohio. Dr. Liljenquist is an Idaho Falls native and came back to Idaho Falls to start his own medical practice in 2007.

Dr. Brigham Redd came to Idaho Falls in 2008 after completing 19 years in the military. In 2016, they formed Liljenquist and Redd Orthopedic Surgery in the pursuit to better serve Southeast Idaho. Through continuing education and training, Doctors Liljenquist and Redd have worked to bring new and innovative approaches in orthopedic care to the community.

They are inviting the public to join them in celebrating the grand opening of their new office on Friday, September 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. You’ll be able to meet the team and take tours of the building. There will also be food and drawings for prizes.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, call (208) 522-3355. You may also visit the website or Facebook Page.