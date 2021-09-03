Owner of funeral home under investigation had history of violations

POCATELLO — A Pocatello funeral home surrounded by police tape Friday morning has a history of violations, according to public documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

The Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses database shows that between 2015 and 2016, Lance R. Peck, the owner of Downard Funeral Home, faced civil disciplinary actions.

In 2015, officials found Downard Funeral Home and Portneuf Valley Crematory, a business also owned by Peck, operated as an unlicensed funeral establishment. As a result, Peck and his funeral home were required to pay a $2,500 fine and $5,000 in investigative costs and attorney fees. Peck also received six months of probation from the Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses.

The next year, Downard Funeral Home violated the same law and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $3,715 in investigative costs. Peck was given another six months of probation.

More troubles for the business ensued after a woman died in September 2016. She had requested that her body be donated to the Idaho State University cadaver program. When situations “out of Downard’s control” prevented the funeral home from donating the body, the woman was cremated.

The woman’s family learned of a program where ashes supposedly could be donated. Disciplinary documents show the family received four small vials of the ashes but no certificate from Downard Funeral Home that certified the remains made it to the program.

Investigators determined the program never received the woman’s ashes, and if it had, they would not have any use for the remains.

It wasn’t until November 2017 that Peck reported finding the remains at the funeral home, and he gave them to the family. That same year, Peck faced more disciplinary actions, including another $2,000 fine and thousands in investigative and attorney fees. He was placed on a two-year term of probation.

It appears the funeral home has not been disciplined since 2017. All disciplinary actions represent civil violations, and Peck has a clean criminal record.

Efforts to reach him Friday afternoon were not successful.

Officials were still at the Downard Funeral Home as of 3 p.m. Friday after police received a report about a decomposing body at the funeral home.

No details about what police found during their search have been released.