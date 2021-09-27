Records: Aaron von Ehlinger arrested Saturday in Georgia

BOISE (KIVI) — Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron Von Ehlinger was arrested Saturday night in Georgia on his warrant out of Ada County, according to a spokesperson with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The records from Clayton County show the intake time was 11:32 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the inmate record from Clayton County, the charge for Von Ehlinger is Fugitive From Justice and no bond amount is set. An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 9 for von Ehlinger on charges of rape and sexual penetration by use of a foreign object.

Von Ehlinger resigned in April after an investigation by a legislative ethics committee. His resignation came in just before the Idaho House of Representatives was set to vote on a motion to censure him.