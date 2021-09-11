Woman in fair condition following crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Two people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash near Idaho Falls Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 and Ammon Road east of Idaho Falls.

Ladell Heiner, 72, of Freedom, Wyoming, was driving eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2014 Chevrolet SUV. Alisa Andrews, 42, of Eagle Mountain, Utah was headed westbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.

As Heiner tried making a left turn from Highway 26 onto State Highway 43 — which merges into Ammon Road –

Andrews hit Heiner, ISP says.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Center. A house supervisor at EIRMC tells EastIdahoNews.com Andrews is in fair condition, as of 11:30 p.m. Friday. Heiner was treated and released earlier in the day.