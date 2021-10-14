Bindi Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter’s daughter, answers 7 Questions from the Australia Zoo

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I am so excited to talk with Bindi Irwin! She and her family own the Australia Zoo and love animals. Bindi’s dad Steve Irwin, commonly known as The Crocodile Hunter, tragically passed away in 2006.

The Irwins star on the Animal Planet series ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins.’ Bindi won season 21 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and she and her husband Chandler welcomed their baby girl, Grace Warrior, to their family in March.

Earlier this year, I interviewed Bindi’s brother Robert and had such a great time that I wanted to ask her some questions!

Here is what I asked:

What is your favorite thing to do at the Australia Zoo?

Your baby Grace is so cute. What do you like best about being a mom?

What’s your favorite animal at the zoo?

I interviewed Robert a few months ago. What’s the best prank you’ve played on your brother growing up (or lately)?

You were 8 when your dad passed away. Do you have a favorite memory with him?

What is your favorite American food that they don’t have in Australia?

Why are you so passionate about working with animals?

BONUS QUESTIONS

I interviewed Derek Hough the other day. What was it like being on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with him?

What do you like to do for fun with your family when you’re not working?

What’s been a good piece of advice you’ve been given that you think might help me?

Watch my interview with Bindi in the video player above.

You can follow Bindi on Facebook and Instagram – and find out the latest on the Australia Zoo here.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.