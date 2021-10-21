Biz Buzz: Business news you’ve been interested in lately

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

What Biz Buzz features have you been reading?

Wing Stop opened at the end of June inside the old Kiwi Loco building at 3198 South 25th East in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Whether it’s a new restaurant or place to have fun with your family, the local business sector is active and growing.

Every week, we highlight passionate people who are living the American dream and making a difference in eastern Idaho with a new business venture.

It’s people like you who make our community and our state a great place to live. And one thing is certain — not even a global pandemic can put a stop to the creative pursuits of talented men and women throughout the valley.

For this week’s Biz Buzz, we thought we’d have some fun looking back at some of the most popular stories we’ve featured since May. (Why May? Why not?)

We’ll let you decide what these most-read articles say about what interests consumers in our corner of the Gem State.

Popular chain opening its first eastern Idaho location this month (June 9)

The decor inside Wing Stop in Idaho Falls before it opened. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Wing Stop, a Texas-based restaurant chain, opened its first eastern Idaho location in Idaho Falls this summer. It’s inside the old Kiwi Loco building at 3198 South 25th East.

RELATED | New and old local restaurants are casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic

The menu includes 11 different flavors of traditional bone-in and boneless chicken wings. Some of the most popular flavors are the classic hot, lemon pepper and spicy Korean. Other menu items include chicken strips and fresh-cut fries from potatoes grown on Wada Farms in Idaho Falls.

Owner Jake Lindsay, who also owns Jimmy John’s in the strip next door, told us in June this particular location provided a good opportunity to enhance his restauranteur experience.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Owners of family-owned beef business seeing greener pastures after turbulent year (July 7)

Paige Nelson, left, and Rick Miller are siblings who co-own ML Brand Beef, a direct-to-consumer beef business based in St. Anthony. They sell Prime and Choice grade Black Angus beef through their website. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Paige Nelson of Rigby opened ML Brand Beef, a direct-to-consumer beef cattle business in St. Anthony, with her brothers, Rick and Zak Miller, in May 2020. Despite a nationwide beef shortage due to COVID-19, Nelson says the company has weathered the storm. Many people got wind of her business and started reaching out for locally-produced beef and Nelson tells EastIdahoNews.com they’ve gotten more customers than ever since the story was published in July. She and her siblings are wrapping up the season, so if you still want some beef, call Nelson directly at (208) 317-3095.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Authentic Italian restaurant opening in eastern Idaho next month (May 12)

Some of the dishes served at Mama Fla, a new Italian restaurant at 385 River Parkway in Idaho Falls. | Facebook

Though Mama Fla Authentic Italian Cuisine was supposed to open in June, it didn’t actually open until Sept. 24 due to staff shortages. The restaurant is at 385 River Parkway next to the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and offers a casual dining experience with a variety of pasta dishes made fresh daily. EastIdahoNews.com is planning to highlight it in an upcoming East Idaho Eats segment.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Major renovations underway at Heise Hot Springs (May 26)

After construction delays, Heise Hot Springs officially reopened with a new swimming pool, splash pad, heated water slide, dressing rooms and other amenities on Sept. 18. Resort Co-owner Brennan Reed told us in May he was shooting for a July 1 opening. Based on what we’ve seen, customers seem to be enjoying the new look.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Rexburg couple opens restaurant near golf course (Sept. 22)

Whitney and Clint Gee are the owners of 9 Iron Grill, which opened in June next to the Teton Lakes Golf Course. | Courtesy Whitney Gee

Once Redd’s Grill closed its restaurant near the Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg, Clint and Whitney Gee took it over and began renovations for the 9 Iron Grill. The restaurant opened in June and is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Alaska Airlines adding new flight from Idaho Falls Regional Airport

Rigby couple opens holiday-themed decor, game and toy store

Montana-based steak and shrimp restaurant coming to Idaho Falls

New housing and commercial development coming to Idaho Falls