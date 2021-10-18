Montana-based steak and shrimp restaurant coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A high-end steak and seafood restaurant is opening in Idaho Falls early next year.

The Rib & Chop House is under construction in the space next to Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria in The Broadway on Memorial Drive.

Mike Whitbey, superintendent for Construction Solutions and the contractor for the project, tells EastIdahoNews.com construction got underway about a month ago. It is slated for completion sometime in March.

“They’re trying to open in early March,” Whitbey says. “It’s a higher-end (restaurant) but it’s supposed to be a fun environment. They’ve got a big bar, a lot of TVs. They’re going to have an NFL package and a nice patio.”

The menu at Rib & Chop has a variety of steak, sandwiches, burgers, chicken, shrimp, salmon, pasta, salads, desserts and more. The restaurant offers what it calls “Rocky Mountain Hospitality” and has been voted the best steakhouse in Montana and Wyoming by Business Insider, MSN, Foursquare and Thrillist.

The restaurant was founded in 2001 by Burke and Melissa Moran and is owned and operated by Finally Restaurant Group in Bozeman, Montana, according to the restaurant’s website. It has 11 locations throughout Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. The Idaho Falls store will be the first location in the Gem State.

Whitbey says the growth in Idaho Falls combined with The Broadway’s proximity to the Snake River are two things Burke found appealing about this particular spot.

“He liked the spot right here on the river. It was just a nicer area,” says Whitbey.

A contractor busy at work on the future Rib & Chop Shop in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

In a conversation with The Post Register in September, Burke said he met some other restaurant owners during a recent trip to eastern Idaho and he felt like Idaho Falls was a good location for Rib & Chop.

This spot has been vacant since The Broadway was completed in May 2019. The Morans are excited about becoming the first tenants in this location and they’re looking forward to serving customers.

“We take pride in bringing our great restaurant to exceptional small towns. At the Rib & Chop House, our staff is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences that raise the bar in each of our communities. You can expect perfect execution, great food and fantastic service when you dine with us,” the couple says on the website.