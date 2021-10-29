Children now allowed to visit EIRMC patients

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has revised its policy barring children from visiting hospital patients.

In a policy that went into effect on Wednesday, no visitors under 18 were allowed into the hospital due to concerns about flu season. However, the hospital said in a news release Friday that after feedback from the community, it reversed the policy.

Children age 13 and older are allowed to visit inpatients at EIRMC, effective immediately. There are exceptions with greater latitude for certain units:

Siblings of newborns are allowed to visit the Women’s Center, regardless of siblings’ age.

Siblings of patients in the Peds/PICU unit are allowed to visit, regardless of siblings’ age.

As has always been the case, children can visit during end-of-life situations.

These policies also apply: