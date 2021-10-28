Federal inmate facing life in prison identified as jailhouse death suspect

REXBURG — Officials have identified the suspect in a jailhouse death as a federal inmate awaiting sentencing on a charge that carries up to life in prison.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Robert David Pompa, 26, is the suspect in the death of Eddie Blaine Stacey, 62. In an earlier news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Stacey died in a “fight” in the jail on Oct. 10.

When EastIdahoNews.com learned of the suspect’s name and requested the mugshot of Pompa Thursday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the mug then issued a statement on Facebook confirming Pompa is the suspect in the incident.

Court records show Stacey was serving a 90-day sentence after pleading guilty on Sept. 7 to misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

“Madison County Sheriff Rick Henry and Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood have received the investigation report regarding the altercation that resulted in the death of Eddie Blaine Stacey,” the news release reads.

It is not clear what will be done with that information. EastIdahoNews.com has requested a statement from Wood.

Eddie Blaine Stacey

Pompa is a federal inmate being housed in the Madison County Jail awaiting sentencing on a felony charge. According to a federal plea agreement signed in April, Pompa pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

As part of the plea agreement, federal felony charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, will be dismissed.

The federal sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4. Possession of a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking crimes is punishable by five years to life in prison.

Pompa was also convicted in 2015 for felony burglary, according to Idaho court records.

The Idaho Department of Correction also lists Pompa as an inmate on 11 felony charges including burglary, aggravated battery and other charges from multiple counties.