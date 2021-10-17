UPDATE: Fire destroys apartment in Ammon

AMMON — An apartment complex suffered approximately $100,000 in damages after a fire Saturday evening.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at Eastridge Apartments at 1378 Curlew Drive in Ammon, according to Bonneville County Fire District 1 Fire Marshall Keith Banda.

The fire started in a single ground-level apartment, which totally destroyed the interior of the unit and damaged the exterior of the surrounding units.

No one was injured in the blaze, Banda said, and the fire was quickly taken care of by local firefighters.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from clothing that was too close to a heater, Ammon Fire Department Capt. Jon Molbert said.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said the fire started in a second story apartment. It was actually on the ground-level. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for the error.