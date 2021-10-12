Idaho Falls basketball scorekeeping legend Dorothy Gamble shares Life Lessons

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Dorothy Gamble has lived at Morningstar for 13 years. She moved in with her husband, who passed away six years ago.

You might recognize Dorothy if you’ve been to an Idaho Falls High School basketball game over the past 40 years. She was the scorekeeper and only missed one game over four decades.

Dorothy was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago and is sharing her story during breast cancer awareness month to encourage women to get their exams.

Watch our interview with Dorothy in the video player above.