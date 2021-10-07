Idaho Falls Rotary gives hundreds of thousands of dollars to city for Heritage Park

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Rotary Club on Wednesday.

IDAHO FALLS – Earlier this afternoon the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, a local service organization, presented the City of Idaho Falls with a $700,000 check to assist with the development of the city’s newest park, Heritage Park. The check presentation took place during the club’s weekly luncheon which was also attended by Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm.

“The $700,000 is in addition to the approximate $100,000 the club has already donated toward the project and another $100,000 that will be donated later this year when this phase of the project is scheduled for completion,” explains Rotarian Kerry Hammon.

This year marked the 30th anniversary of the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race. Over those 30 years, more than $5.5 million has been raised, with matching funds from the City of Idaho Falls. All proceeds go toward improvements to the River Walk/Greenbelt. The proceeds have gone specifically toward Heritage Park for the past five years.

“Everybody is a winner when it comes to the Duck Race. Even if you didn’t win a grand prize, you have the satisfaction of knowing that your duck adoptions went toward such an amazing project that generations will enjoy for many years to come,” adds Hammon.

According to the Heritage Park Master Plan, “The over 14-acre Heritage Park is made possible by a land donation and commitments by private and nonprofit partners and is intended to highlight the natural, cultural and historical heritage of Idaho Falls. The park’s advantageous location along the Snake River presents a wonderful opportunity to add to the Idaho Falls Parks system.”

RELATED | Ground broken on 14-acre Heritage Park in Idaho Falls

RELATED | What are those two large poles along the Snake River near Sunnyside Road?

Duck Race participants adopt ducks online for a chance to win a Jeep, 4-wheeler, and many other prizes. The event includes a classic car cruise, dinner, and a concert the evening before and various activities the day of the event including speedboat races, a car show and food vendors, all of which culminate with the famous duck drop.

“All 19,000 ducks were adopted much sooner this year, making it the most successful year to date,” states Hammon.

This year’s grand prize was a 2014 Jeep Rubicon, graciously donated by Idaho Falls Cars & Truck. The first place prize was a 2021 Polaris Sportsman HD 4 wheeler, graciously donated by Idaho Central Credit Union.

RELATED | The winners and photos from the 30th annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race