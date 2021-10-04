Man arrested for shooting in Idaho Falls parking lot

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at a woman in a parking lot last month.

Michael James Arnold, 19, is charged with felony aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a gun and witness intimidation. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the shooting happened Sept. 27 behind the former Smith’s grocery store on the 400 block of Woodruff Avenue.

The Idaho Falls Police Department was called around midnight after the alleged victim and Arnold reportedly got into a disagreement about the sale of a car. The victim told police she wanted to take a car back from Arnold because it was still in her name and “she did not like what he had been using the vehicle for,” according to court documents.

The woman reportedly got into the car and began backing away from Arnold when he allegedly pulled out a revolver and shot at her six times. The bullets struck the car’s hood and windshield and the woman worried she was going to be killed.

It is not clear how but the victim reportedly got away unharmed.

In screenshots of messages between Arnold and the victim, he reportedly said he shot at the car but purposely aimed low. Arnold also allegedly talked about the revolver being stolen. The conversation continues with Arnold saying “if she (the victim) ‘rats’ on him,” he would rat on her.

Idaho Falls Police officers found Arnold at a car crash Saturday and interviewed him about the shooting. According to charging documents, Arnold said he shot at the woman’s car because she was backing up and he was angry and wanted to ruin the vehicle.

Police reports indicate Arnold said he knew the gun was stolen but did not steal it himself. He also described to police where he tossed the weapon after the incident.

Arnold was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and is expected to make an initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Although Arnold is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.