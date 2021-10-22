Online specialty grocery opens storefront to the public in Victor

VICTOR — Almost one year after launching an online specialty grocery store, a local woman is now bringing her business directly to locals with a storefront inside her home.

“Most of the things that I do have here, you can’t even find in Salt Lake. They are pretty unique products. The average person might be drawn to the way they look or taste. I have almost everything set up where you can taste it,” said Cecily Costa, owner of the Food Shed Idaho.

RELATED: Idaho Food Shed seeks to broaden your food horizons

Food Shed Idaho is located on 139 West Center Street in Victor. According to Costa’s website, Food Shed Idaho is a chef-curated pantry, born out of an idea to bring more local, regional and imported food ingredients to the Teton Valley. Costa has Dijon mustard from France, rice from Spain, olive oil from Italy, hazelnut and cocoa spread and so much more. She makes cookies and candies too, using local products from Idaho.

Click here to view her shop online.

Cecily Costa, owner of Food Shed Idaho | Courtesy Cecily Costa

“I am a great place for someone who is looking for a gift for somebody that’s really hard to please, especially if they are a foodie. This is the type of place that you could be like, ‘You know what? I want to treat myself tonight, we are going to cook something in that’s going to be amazing,’” she said.

Costa bought her home last year and decided to convert part of it to a storefront. She’s been selling products online since last November and opened up her store to the public this past Sunday. According to her Facebook page, the huge living room with tall-beamed ceiling is now the market.

She posted, “A little different from what I had originally envisioned last year when I purchased this place, but honestly, I couldn’t be happier.”

“I have been working hard on painting the house. I planted wildflowers in front of the house. I have this 50-foot easement. I am planting 600 daffodil bulbs. I just want it to be the kind of place where you drive by and you are like, ‘What is that?’” she said.

Outside of Food Shed Idaho | Courtesy Cecily Costa

Food Shed Idaho is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Costa told EastIdahoNews.com if somebody wanted to come in earlier, they can reach out to her and see if she’s available by contacting (208) 787-7695. She said she will continue to have her items online, have local delivery and shipping.

“I want somebody to be really happy with their purchase and be like, ‘Wow that really was extraordinary, that wasn’t ordinary,’” Costa said.