TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
57°
clear sky
humidity: 54%
wind: 6mph N
H 55 • L 53
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Plane makes emergency landing in Rexburg after engine fails

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
IMG 7023 preview
Courtesy Kristine Larsen

REXBURG — A small plane made an emergency landing near the Rexburg Madison County Airport around noon Sunday.

The plane landed at the intersection of Pioneer Road and Lodgepole Street – less than a mile from the airport. Witnesses say the pilot of the single-engine aircraft appeared to be fine and was speaking with emergency responders.

“The pilot had engine failure and was trying to land on Pioneer Road,” Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “He had oncoming traffic so banked it, hit a wing on one of the light poles and came to a stop before the canal on Main Street. The pilot is fine and nobody else was injured.”

Rexburg Police, Madison County Sheriff deputies and the Madison Fire Department responded to the scene. The plane was towed away from the area around 12:50 p.m.

IMG 7021 preview
Courtesy Kristine Larsen

IMG 7022 preview
Courtesy Kristine Larsen

IMG 1982
Courtesy Landon LaBaugh

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: