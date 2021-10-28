Small plane crashes near Rexburg

REXBURG — A small plane crashed in a field about 10 miles north of Rexburg Wednesday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the Pipper PA-28 Cherokee crashed in a field and left a pilot and passenger with minor injures.

Flight Aware flight tracking software shows the aircraft, registered in Utah, appeared on radar around Driggs at 6:35 p.m. The airplane then crashed in the field around 7:37 p.m., according to the website.

The FAA says the crash happened “under unknown circumstances.”

An FAA spokeswoman told EastIdahoNews.com the administration will investigate the crash.

The people in the crash have not been identified.