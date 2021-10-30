Sugar City man killed, woman taken to hospital following crash on US 26

UPDATE The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred at 2:39 p.m., eastbound on US 26 at mile marker 363, west of Swan Valley, in Bonneville County. A 22-year-old male from Sugar City was driving a 2001 Ford F250, westbound on US 26, when a tire blew. A 51-year-old male from Ft. Worth, TX was driving a 2020 Freightliner pulling a trailer, eastbound on US 26. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the semi. Upon impact, the Ford caught fire, which spread to nearby brush, and ignited the contents inside the semi’s trailer. The driver of the Ford succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. Next of kin has been notified. The driver of the semi and a 33-year-old female passenger from Lingleville, TX, were wearing seatbelts. The female was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. Traffic on both lanes of US 26 was blocked for approximately one and half hours. US 26 will continue to be reduced to one lane as crews clear the wreckage. pic.twitter.com/dofIsAjF92 — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) October 30, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A fiery crash has blocked traffic on U.S. Highway 26 between Idaho Falls and Swan Valley.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the crash occurred between Pine Creek Road and Antelope Creek Road, about 7 miles west of Swan Valley (near the Lane Clark rest area).

The Central Fire District posted on Facebook that a semi-truck was on fire.

“The road will likely be closed for a few hours while the fire is extinguished and the road cleared,” the fire district said. “Traffic is EXTREMELY backed up at this time. Please use an alternate route for the remainder of the day!”

Traffic is moving in a single lane in alternating directions, ITD said.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com that hundreds of drivers are taking dirt roads or fields to get around the traffic jam.

Idaho State Police tweeted that two vehicles were involved.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.