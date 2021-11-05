A Feel Good Friday thanks for a heroic school bus driver who help students after a crash

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of a special thank you.

It’s been nearly two months since a crash involving a pickup truck and school bus happened at the intersection of 15th East and 65th North in Bonneville County. Tragically the driver of the truck was killed in the wreck and four students on the school bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We received an email a few weeks ago about Kjell Jenkins, the driver of the school bus. Part of it said:

My bus driver deserves a Feel Good Friday surprise because last month. my bus got in a terrible accident. This incredibly brave man got out of our tipped bus and the first thing he did was make sure we were all fine. After the ambulances came, he stayed with us. And besides the sorrow the day before, our bus driver was up and driving the very next morning.

He visited most of the kids who went to the hospital just to make sure they were okay. He has had good humor following this event which has soothed us all. One day, shortly after the accident, we had to stop for a train. The kids were yelling “Come on! Punch it! You can make it!” And he humorously replied, “No, I don’t think that’ll happen, I already have one accident on my list and don’t intend to add to it.” He paused. “Maybe next year.” He added.

He has asked about all of our health (both physically and mentally) and wrote us a letter thanking us and in part of it he wrote, “I wish I could come to each of you individually with a hug and personally give you [this] Thank You card… please know that my eyes are extremely wet while trying to find the right words in writing this because I so want to express my sincere love and appreciation for everyone.”

My bus driver has gone above and beyond at making us feel right again and helping all of us get over the mental trauma. He is the kindest and most personal bus driver I have ever had and sincerely express my wish for him to receive a Feel Good Friday surprise.

We decided to surprise Mr. Jenkins and thank him for his service. Check out the surprise in the video player above!