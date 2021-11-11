Actor Gary Sinise is answering 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m visiting with actor Gary Sinise. He is known for his roles as Lieutenant Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump, Harry S. Truman in Truman, for which he won a Golden Globe, Ken Mattingly in Apollo 13 and Detective Jimmy Shaker in Ransom. He has also appeared in The Green Mile, Impostor and played Detective Mac Taylor in the CBS series CSI: NY.

Gary has traveled the world with the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.

These are the questions I asked him:

Today is Veterans’ Day here in the United States. Why is this day so special for you?

A lot of people know you for your acting roles but you also started the Gary Sinise Foundation. Can you tell me about it?

What do you like best about acting?

Can you tell me about your first big break into acting?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

What have you learned working with our service members and veterans?

I hear you’re pretty musical. Have you ever been in a band?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Can you tell me something we would be surprised to learn about you?

What’s your dream acting role and who would you want to do a movie or TV show with?

Can you share some advice someone has given you that might help me?

Watch my entire interview with Gary in the video player above!

You can learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation here and visit them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.