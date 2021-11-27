Bannock County lights courthouse trees for holiday season

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

POCATELLO – East Center Street in Pocatello is about to be a little brighter.

Bannock County is decorating the blue spruce trees in front of the Courthouse on 624 E Center Street. On Friday, crews began stringing 5,275 LED lights that will illuminate the 40-feet-tall trees for the holiday season.

Bannock County used to light a Christmas tree for the season, but that was discontinued over the years. Commissioner Terrel Tovey is excited to bring the beloved tradition back to the community.

“Our area neighborhoods have led an great effort to decorate and light trees, like at Caldwell Park. So, we wanted to join in and help spread the cheer and joy of the season,” Tovey said.