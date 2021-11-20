Canada mining company will move forward with exploratory drilling in eastern Idaho

The following is a news release from Excellon Idaho Gold.

DUBOIS – On November 16, the U.S. Forest Service announced that Excellon Idaho Gold can proceed with its Kilgore Gold Exploration Project Plan of Operations to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dubois Ranger District.

As required by the National Environmental Policy Act, the Dubois Ranger District, Caribou-Targhee National Forest, and FS Region 4 conducted an environmental assessment of the POO Excellon submitted to the FS in July 2020. After a thorough review, the FS has determined the Project POO includes appropriate safeguards necessary to protect the Nation’s and Idaho’s lands, waters, and wildlife.

To memorialize the outcome of the EA, Dubois District Ranger Davis signed a Decision Notice/Finding of No Significant Impact on Friday November 12, allowing implementation of ground-disturbing actions to commence. As provided in the EA and DN/FONSI, Excellon has requested Forest Service approval of the extension of the 2021 field season from November 15 to December 15. This extension will provide Excellon sufficient time to evaluate opportunities to immediately proceed with exploration activities.

Mineral exploration activities detailed in the POO are limited to drilling and associated road/drill pad improvements and construction. The project does not involve commercial mining. Exploration will allow Excellon to collect and analyze data from both near the surface and at depth in the project area. This data will allow our team to further understand the distribution of gold in the area and determine options for the advancement of the project in the coming years.

Upon the successful completion of the exploration project, along with the further collaboration with the FS and other federal, state, and local regulators, it is Excellon’s goal to advance the project towards development. Although it is much too early to determine what development will look like, Excellon is committed to open and transparent communication with stakeholders along the way.

“As an Idaho native, I know how important it is to protect the animals, lands, and waters we all cherish,” said Phil Bandy, Excellon’s Senior Project Manager. “I am committed to collaborating with my fellow Idahoans to sustain a balance of economic development and natural resources stewardship.”