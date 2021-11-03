Career firefighter elected to Bonneville Fire Commission

IDAHO FALLS — A career firefighter will become the newest member of the Bonneville Fire Protection District #1 Commission.

Tyler Gebs defeated Daniel Gubler with 66% of the 2,983 votes for the newly created commission seat five. The seat was recently formed when Ammon joined the fire district in 2020. While other commission seats are up for election, seat five is the only contested race.

“I want to thank the voters for their support,” Gebs said. “I am very excited for this opportunity. Meeting all of the patrons has been the best part of this experience so far. I am going to do my best to represent them as fire commissioner. Thank you also to Mayor Gubler for a respectful race.”

Gebs has lived in eastern Idaho his entire life and said he ran for fire commission because he saw a need for “a fresh perspective, improved transparency and leadership from someone who understands the fire service.”

Fire service is not new to Gebs who is a firefighter with the Pocatello Fire Department. Geb’s father worked 32 years with the Idaho Falls Fire Department and his brother is now a firefighter for the same department.

Bonneville Fire Protection District #1 operates fire stations in a populous section of Bonneville County. According to recent commission meeting minutes, the district is operating on a $3.4 million tax levy for the upcoming fiscal year. It is the commission that approves the budgets and other matters for the district.